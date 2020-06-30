Wisconsin family saves bear swimming with head stuck in bin

BLOOMER, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin family helped save a young bear that was struggling to breathe while swimming in a lake with its head caught in a plastic food container. Tricia and Brian Hurt and their son, Brady, were boating Saturday on Marsh Miller Lake in western Wisconsin when they came across what they first thought was a swimming dog. They soon realized, though, that it was a young bear with a clear plastic cheese ball container stuck on its head. Their first attempt to pull the tub off the bear’s head failed, but another try was successful. They captured the rescue on video. Brian Hurt speculates that the bear would have drowned if they hadn’t happened upon it.