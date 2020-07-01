Asterisk on the NBA title? Coaches, players say not a chance

Don’t even think of putting an asterisk on this year’s NBA champion. Ask around the league and coaches and players all seem to agree that the 2020 title, if awarded, will be the hardest in league history to claim. The 2020 season has seen political unrest between the NBA and China, the deaths of David Stern and Kobe Bryant, racial issues across the nation and, if that wasn’t enough, a pandemic. In short, this has been a year like none other and the NBA believes the championship will be most definitely earned.