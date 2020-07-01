Business leaders say area’s economy improving with reopening

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of business leaders released Wednesday suggests the economy has begun to recover as businesses reopened in the past month in nine Midwest and Plains states. But Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said the region’s economy remains weaker than before the coronavirus outbreak began. And business leaders expect the economy to continue improving over the next six months. The region’s overall index jumped into positive territory at 50.3 in June from May’s 43.5. Any score above 50 suggests growth, while scores below 50 suggest decline. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.