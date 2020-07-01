Dubuque officials: IBM client center to close by end of year

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Dubuque say they’ve been informed that the IBM Client Innovation Center will close within four months, taking nearly 350 jobs with it. Greater Dubuque Development Corp. CEO Rick Dickinson tells the Telegraph Herald that an IBM official called his office Wednesday morning to inform him that the IBM facility will close by November. Dickinson says employees in Dubuque would have the opportunity to relocate to an IBM facility in Columbia, Missouri. IBM Dubuque site manager IBM opened the facility shortly after announcing plans to do so in 2009. It employed 1,300 by September 2011, but that number has regularly declined since, to its current 344 employees.