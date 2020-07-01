Great Rivers United Way starts competitive fundraiser

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Great Rivers United Way started its annual fundraising campaign with the "Team United Virtual Fundraiser" competition.

It is an online competition where people can sign up to be an ambassador for the blue, yellow or red team. The teams divide up fundraising focuses including school readiness, stabilizing household economic situations and physical and mental health. People pick a team and then start a campaign to raise money for the cause.

The initial goal is raise $60,000 in addition to the $1.3 million already raised for COVID-19 relief.

"So this virtual fundraiser focuses on us kicking off our annual campaign," Great Rivers United Way development director Katie Sparks said. "It's not specifically tied to COVID relief as what we did the last five months, but it's tied to helping those agencies and partner programs recover."

The competition officially runs from July 6 to July 31, but people can sign up as ambassadors or donate now.