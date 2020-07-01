Naturopathic doctors discuss their homeopathic approach to treating illnesses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The COVID19 pandemic has a ripple effect on people's overall health.

Alison La Force, a naturopathic doctor, said the pandemic could add stress to people, especially to those who are already battling a disease.

A naturopathic doctor practicies medicine in a holistic fashion.

La Force said she specializes in helping those with chronic diseases like diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and multiple sclerosis.

"We see that the people who are having the worst health outcomes are suffering from obesity, diabetes, and heart disease," La Force said. "Many of my clients have chronic diseases, and the pandemic is adding stress to their lives. This added stress can worsen their already present illness."

