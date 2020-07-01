Hot, hot, hot…

Isolated to scattered t-storms Wednesday…

Showers and t-storms developed for the afternoon and may linger into early Wednesday evening, but they will fall apart as the heat of the day lessons. There’s not much else to drive these storms, except a weak stationary front that will weaken for Thursday. The 7 day forecast will feature slight to moderate chances of showers and t-storms, particularly favoring later afternoons and evenings, so keep an eye on each day’s skies and forecasts.

Heat and humidity to remain…

Temperatures in the high 80s and lower 90s will continue for us through early next week, and higher dew points will mean sweltering weather. Winds will mostly stay light, and that will mean even hotter feeling conditions. Heat index values will reach into the middle to upper 90s. If you must be outdoors, slow down and stay hydrated. Sunscreen is a must. Remember you furry pet friends, too!

Pollen season continues…

Grass pollens and mold will be increasing a bit this week, when rain isn’t in the picture.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden