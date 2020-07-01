21 new La Crosse Co. cases as WI sees 500+ new COVID-19 cases

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department added 21 new cases of COVID-19 to their list Wednesday.

The county has now seen a total of 465 cases of the virus.

Health Department Director Jen Rombalski said that half of the cases are considered recovered.

The health department also said in a Facebook post Wednesday that on June 1, they had 56 cases. By July 1, it was at 465.

Overall, the county percent positive rate remained at 3.6 percent.

Two people remained are currently hospitalized.

The demographics for the cases on Wednesday are:

10-14: One male

One male 15-19: Three males, one female

Three males, one female 20-29: Five females, four males

Five females, four males 30-39: One male

One male 40-49: One male

One male 50-59: One male

One male 60-69: One male

One male 70-79: One female

One female Two were listed as unknown by the health department

The health department did not release symptom information on any of the new cases.

Today, the county had 398 new negative tests reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for a total of 12,285.

The COVID-19 Compass for the county continues to sit in the Severe Risk (RED) category for the spread of the virus in the community.

Beginning Monday, the county said that they were changing the way they notify businesses that appear on their Outbreaks and Investigations page. They said they would only be notifying a business if there was a high-risk exposure to the virus. Medium and low-risk businesses would not be notified unless the exposure involved an employee. Get details of those changes here.

The Outbreaks and Investigations page gives locations, dates, and some times when people who later tested positive for the virus visited. The health department will update it at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Find that information here.

Anyone who was at one of the high-risk locations mentioned on the page on the dates is asked to fill out a screening and referral form found here.

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 12,000 COVID-19 tests were administered for the second day in a row in Wisconsin, while the number of positive cases dropped by 60 since yesterday.

The Department of Health Services reported 12,068 new test results, of which 540--or 4.3 percent--came back positive, according to the numbers released today.

The seven-day average, another measure reported by DHS, continues to rise. The number of cases has gone from 266 to 491 over the past two weeks.

DHS also reported 2 deaths and 36 new hospitalizations.

Nearly 540,000 tests have come back negative since testing began.

Of the positive cases, 22,587, or 79 percent have recovered.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measures what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show seven people hospitalized with COVID-19 down two from Tuesday. None of them are in need of intensive care.

In the state, there are 237 (-5) people hospitalized with the virus. 77 (-2) are in intensive care.

Two new cases were reported in Monroe County. One is a female in her 60s with moderate symptoms while the other is a woman in her 30s. The investigation is ongoing in the last case according to the Monroe County Health Department.

Vernon County's 37th case involves a female between the age of 10-20 who is isolating at home.

Here is a look at the case counts in the region:

County Positives Negatives Deaths Buffalo 8 (+1) 984 2 Crawford 34 2,377 0 Grant 161 5,574 13 Jackson 30 (+3) 2,792 1 La Crosse 465 (+21) 12,285 0 Monroe 67 (+2) 4,539 1 Trempealeau 118 3,399 0 Vernon 37 (+1) 2,819 0 Figures in the table are provided by each individual county's health department

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: