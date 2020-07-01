426 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, 3 in SE MN

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reports 426 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

Two of the cases are in Fillmore County, with one in Winona County.

It raises Winona County's total cases to 120 with 15 deaths.

Fillmore County now has had 27 cases of the virus.

MDH said four people died in the past 24 hours from the virus. All four were in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials reported that 1,445 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. The Department said 1,135 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 36,716 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 3,669 health care workers, MDH said.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Health officials said 31,947 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 617,107 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, MDH said. That's an increase of more than 12,000 from Tuesday.

Figures released by Minnesota health officials continue to show a drop in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU since early May. Health officials reported that there are 260 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, ten fewer than yesterday, and 125 of those hospitalized are in the ICU or a drop of eleven from Tuesday.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea