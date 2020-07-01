Minnesota Senate GOP spotlights damage after Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate has opened hearings on the unrest that rocked the state after the death of George Floyd. The hearings are focusing on the destruction rather than the underlying issues of racism and policing on which Democrats have concentrated. The most emotional testimony came from Jim Stage, owner of Lloyd’s Pharmacy in St. Paul, which was the target of arson and theft. He choked up as he talked about the impact on his employees and patients. The hearings will help Republicans frame up issues for the fall campaign, tapping into outrage felt by many Minnesota residents over the unrest.