Monroe County museums make plans to open up

Monroe County, Wis. (WXOW): The Deke Slayton Memorial Space and Bicycle Musem & the Monroe County Local History Room and Museum will open to the public on a limited basis starting Thursday, July 9.

The museums have implemented some new rules, which will take effect when they open. The museums said that the guidelines are in place to make sure that they can safely reopen to the public. The new guidelines ask guests to call ahead and reserve a time for their visit at 608-269-8680. Reservations can be made for both museums or one at a time, and the slots are for 30 minutes. The museums will have time slots available from 10 AM to 4 PM, Thursdays through Saturdays starting on July 9th.

The maximum group size is 10, and all guests will be asked to wash and sanitize their hands when they enter the building. Masks are not required, but the museums are encouraging guests to wear them. The museums also ask that people postpone their visit if they're feeling sick.