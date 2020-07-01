No virus deaths in 3 out of 4 days in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have not recorded any news death related to the coronavirus in three out of four days. The number of confirmed virus-related fatalities stood at 777 as of Monday afternoon, unchanged since Saturday. The state has seen a total of 28,058 confirmed cases as of Monday, an increase of 315 cases from Sunday. According to health officials, 79% of victims have recovered, leaving the state with 5,060 active cases as of Monday.