Onalaska gives interim FD chief the job

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska's new fire chief is a familiar face to those in the department.

Troy Gudie, who had been acting as interim chief, was hired by the city to be the new Fire Chief.

Gudie replaces Billy Hayes who resigned in April. A week after Hayes left, the city made Gudie the interim chief as the search began for a replacement.

Gudie has been with the department since 1989 when he was a firefighter/first responder. In 2003 he became the Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Inspector for the department.

The city said in a statement that Gudie becomes Fire Chief immediately.