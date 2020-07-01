Pharmaceutical industry sues to block Minnesota insulin law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The drug industry is suing to overturn a new Minnesota law that requires them to provide emergency and longer-term insulin supplies to diabetics who can’t afford them. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America filed a lawsuit in federal court in Minnesota late Tuesday, just hours before the law took effect. It’s asking the court to declare the law unconstitutional and issue a permanent injunction against enforcement. The pharmaceutical industry raised the constitutionality issue during the Legislature’s long debate over the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, but supporters expressed confidence then that the law would survive a court challenge.