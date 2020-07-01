Reminder: Keep pets out of hot cars this summer

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With temperatures in the 90s this weekend, law enforcement is reminding pet owners that it's never okay to leave an animal in a hot car.

At just 85 degrees, the temperature of a car can rise another 20 degrees in 10 minutes to over 100 degrees.

While temperatures above 85 degrees are the standard for concern, ECPD officials said even sunny days in the 60s and 70s can still pose a threat.

Police said during the summer months, on average, the department receives two to three calls per day for endangered pets in cars.

"When we respond to these calls, what we do is we run the vehicle and if it's at a store or a hospital, we go inside and try to make contact," said Officer Shoua Vue. "There are times when the animal does appear in distress, and that's when we contact our supervisor to make sure that we can enter the vehicle and take the animal out."

Vue stressed an animal in a hot car can die in just 20 minutes, adding that cracking windows open in the car is a myth, and doesn't do much to help air circulation.