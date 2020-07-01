Russians voters agree to extend Putin’s rule to 2036

MOSCOW (AP) — Election officials say a majority of voters have approved amendments to Russia's constitution, allowing President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036.

But the weeklong balloting was tarnished by widespread reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities.

Officials say that with 15% of the precincts counted, 71% voted in favor of the proposed constitutional amendments.

Those results were announced before the last polling places in the country closed.

The balloting was tarnished by reports of pressure on voters, other irregularities and concern that the early voting could not be monitored properly.