Sizzling steak favorites to celebrate the 4th

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The heat is on this weekend as many backyard chefs will be firing up the grill. For those who want to "grill like you mean it" Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council provides some revolutionary recipes.

Ingredients

1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1-1/2 pounds)

1 cup prepared salsa

8 cups chopped iceberg lettuce or pre-packaged iceberg lettuce mix

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed, drained

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

1/3 cup prepared ranch dressing

1/3 cup prepared salsa

1 cup broken tortilla chips (optional)

Cooking

Place beef Top Round Steak and 1 cup salsa in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill steak, covered, 12 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 16 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.) Meanwhile, combine lettuce, beans and corn in shallow serving bowl; toss. Carve steak into thin slices; arrange on top of salad. Drizzle dressing and 1/3 cup salsa separately over beef. Sprinkle with chips, if desired.

Ingredients

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick (1 pound)

2 tablespoons basil pesto

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 refrigerated whole grain, whole wheat or regular pizza dough (about 1 pound)

Nonstick cooking spray

1 cup yellow and/or red cherry or grape tomatoes, halved or quartered if large

1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Italian blend cheese

Salt

1 cup arugula or baby spinach leaves

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

Cooking