Spotty rain chances through the weekend

Mid-week forecast…

Areas of sunshine will be likely to start the day off; however, it will not stay that way. With the remnants of overnight severe weather heading towards our region, the cloud cover will increase. But, this system will not bring strong storms. Only expecting light rain with a potential for a few thunderstorm cells popping up this evening.

It will be another muggy, sticky day with dew points remaining in the 60s/70s. Highs will settle out in the mid-80s due to lack of sunshine late this afternoon but it will see be very warm.

Continued isolated rainfall…

There is not a strong influence, on rain chances through the next 5 days. Yet, weak disturbances and daytime heating could bring a chance at isolated showers. This chance will exist every day for at least the next 5 days. Good news, it will be VERY spotty and most could get away with staying dry during this period. But with the holiday weekend ahead of us, keep an eye on any forecast chances to rain chances.

Warm trend lasts…

You could expect to keep the A/C on through next week. Highs are still trending to reach the 90s with no end to the humidity.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett