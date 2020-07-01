State distributes $1.8 billion to schools, particularly special education and mental health

Wisconsin (WQOW) - More funding is going toward Wisconsin education after the state Department of Instruction distributed $1.8 billion during the month of June.

While not a stark increase or decrease from previous years, the funds will still go toward what schools need most. In fact, that's how the funding is distributed in the first place.

This time, the money will go toward things such as special education programs and mental health resources.

"The mental health aid program is an incentive by the state for school districts to increase the number of mental health services they're providing," said Dan Bush, the director of Financial Services for the DPI. "So while the mental health aid that was paid this month reflects school district's increases from '17-'18, '18-'19, they can certainly use those dollars to boost their mental health services this coming fall."

The total amount of aid was not impacted by the pandemic.

Bush said unlike federal grants, schools do not have to specify what the money will go toward; it can be used in whatever way the institution sees best.