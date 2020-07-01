Bucks itching to resume title chase

Milwaukee, Wis. (WXOW) The Bucks are preparing to be inside the bubble in Orlando soon.

They're also looking to resume their quest for an NBA title.

So far they've been practicing in small groups at a social distance.

In a Zoom news conference Wednesday, Giannis said that basically all the players can do is shoot.

It's better than nothing at this moment and enough to re-ignite the fire in a team that had the best record in the league when the season was paused on March 11th.

"I think they've been excited to play in Orlando, to play basketball again, to go out there and chase a title. But behind closed doors it could be different. As a team leader I got to be ready because I think a lot of guys on the team follow my lead. my personal goal is to win a championship," Giannis said.

Giannis added that he also completely healthy.

You'll recall he suffered a slight knee injury against the Lakers the week before the season was shut down.