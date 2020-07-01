Traffic stop leads to $60K in heroin, crack cocaine

OSSEO, Wis. (WXOW) - Two Chicago men are arrested after a traffic stop leads to the discovery of $60,000 in drugs in a vehicle.

It happened on June 24 near Osseo.

A Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office Deputy stopped a vehicle after a traffic violation. During the stop, Canine "Luke" was used and detected narcotics in the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said they found 388 grams of heroin and 88 grams of crack cocaine worth an estimated $60,000.

The two men, Jessie Brown, 40, and Toraus Eason, 40, were taken into custody.

On Wednesday, online records showed that Brown posted a $25,000 cash bond for release from the Trempealeau County Jail. His next court appearance is set for July 7.

Eason, according to online records, also has a $25,000 bond but remains jailed. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 9.