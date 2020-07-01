Woman fatally shot during disturbance outside St. Paul bar

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting during a disturbance outside a bar. Officers were called to the disturbance about 1 a.m. Wednesday and learned shortly after that a woman with an apparent gunshot wound had been brought to Regions Hospital in a private vehicle and pronounced dead. Investigators say the woman was shot during the disturbance. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to positively identify the victim and determine her exact cause of death. The fatal shooting is the 17th homicide in Saint Paul this year.