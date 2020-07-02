California governor: Wear masks, avoid July 4th gatherings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging Californians to use common sense over the Fourth of July weekend by wearing masks and avoiding traditional gatherings with family and friends. The governor said Thursday the state won’t be “going into everybody’s backyard and enforcing” health orders but people should exercise good judgment on their own. His comments came after he announced a new public awareness campaign involving billboards, TV and radio ads in English and Spanish urging people to wear a mask. One video shows a person struggling to breathe and says, “People can die. People like your mom.” The ads will launch this weekend.