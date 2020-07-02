Finnish Air Force Command drops swastika logo as insignia

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s Air Force Command has discreetly dropped a swastika logo from its unit emblem and replaced it with a neutral insignia featuring a golden eagle. The change was made more than three years ago but not announced publicly at the time. It only came to public attention this week through a Twitter post written by a University of Helsinki professor who is researching the use of the swastika in Finland during the 1920s and 1930s. The Finnish air force adopted the swastika before Germany’s Nazis did, but an officer at Air Force Command Finland acknowledged Thursday to The Associated Press that the emblem had caused confusion among Finland’s foreign partners over the years.