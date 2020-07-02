High court won’t hear abortion clinic ‘buffer zone’ cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has turned away pleas from anti-abortion activists to make it easier for them to protest outside clinics. The justices are declining to wade back into the abortion debate just days after striking down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics. They said in a written order issued Thursday that they would not hear cases from Chicago and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where anti-abortion activists had challenged ordinances that restrict their behavior outside clinics. As is usual, the justices did not comment in turning away the cases.