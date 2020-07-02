Hixton woman hurt in I-94 crash in Jackson County

HIXTON, Wis. (WXOW) - A 24-year-old Hixton woman is airlifted from the scene of a crash Wednesday night on I-94 near Hixton.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened around 9:51 p.m.

Shortly before the crash, a 911 call to Jackson County dispatch came in saying a GMC pickup was headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate.

The pickup then collided with a semi and another pickup truck.

The driver of the GMC pickup was flown from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

Drivers of the other two vehicles weren't injured.

The name of the woman wasn't released by the WSP pending notification of family members.