Hot sunshine with no end to the 90s

Sunshine returns…

Early morning cloud cover will continue to dissipate with the returning warm sunshine. Then through the next 3 days (which is into the 4th of July holiday), the sunshine will dominate.

As for rain chances in the sunny skies, it will be very minimal. Yet, with daytime heating, a chance will exist for storms to pop up. And quick development is possible, especially as the atmosphere has an abundance of moisture in it. I would not assume rain chances mean your activities need to be indoors, but you’ll want to stay aware.

Heat…

A consistent pattern in the temperatures forecasts through the next. There will not be a strong influence to change the pattern. So this means that the high temperatures will continue to flirt with the 90s as the humidity makes it feel even more unbearable to be outdoors.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett