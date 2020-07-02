Democrats say troop threats should be pursued ‘relentlessly’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The two top Democrats in Congress say any threats to U.S. troops must be pursued “relentlessly.” They are rebuking President Donald Trump after receiving a highly classified briefing about intelligence that Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accuse Trump of being “soft” on Russian President Vladimir Putin and distracted by less important issues. Trump has called reports of the intelligence assessments a “hoax” and has so far declined to address whether the U.S. has or will respond to Russia.