17 new La Crosse Co. cases as WI sees another 500+ day of new COVID-19 cases

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department added 17 new cases of COVID-19 to their list Thursday.

The county has now seen a total of 482 cases of the virus.

Overall, the county percent positive rate increased by one-tenth of a percent to 3.7 percent. Thursday's percent positive rate was 7 percent.

One person is hospitalized, down from two yesterday.

The demographics for the cases on Thursday are:

0-4: One female

One female 20-29: Six females, five males

Six females, five males 30-39: Two male

Two male 50-59: Two males, one female

The health department did not release symptom information on any of the new cases.

Today, the county had 224 new negative tests reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for a total of 12,509.

The COVID-19 Compass for the county continues to sit in the Severe Risk (RED) category for the spread of the virus in the community.

Beginning Monday, the county said that they were changing the way they notify businesses that appear on their Outbreaks and Investigations page. They said they would only be notifying a business if there was a high-risk exposure to the virus. Medium and low-risk businesses would not be notified unless the exposure involved an employee. Get details of those changes here.

The Outbreaks and Investigations page gives locations, dates, and some times when people who later tested positive for the virus visited. The health department will update it at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Find that information here.

Anyone who was at one of the high-risk locations mentioned on the page on the dates is asked to fill out a screening and referral form found here.

MADISON (WKOW) -- New COVID-19 tests conducted by state labs remained well over 12,000 Thursday as the average infection rate held steady at its elevated rate compared to just a few weeks earlier.

The Department of Health Services reported 12,878 new test results, of which 539--or 4.2 percent--came back positive, according to the numbers released today.

The seven-day average, another measure reported by DHS, has risen over the last several weeks.

DHS also reported seven deaths and 37 new hospitalizations.

Over 560,000 tests have come back negative since testing began.

Of the positive cases, 23,527, or 79 percent have recovered.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show seven people hospitalized with COVID-19, the same as the day before. None of them are in need of intensive care.

In the state, there are 236 (-1) people hospitalized with the virus. 74 (-3) are in intensive care.

The Monroe County Health Department reported six new cases on Thursday. Kayleigh Day with the department said five of the six were tested at the National Guard testing site in Tomah on Tuesday. They involve a man in his 30s with moderate symptoms; a woman in her 70s with moderate symptoms; a man in his 20s with mild symptoms; a man in his 20s with moderate symptoms; a woman in her 20s with moderate symptoms; and a female between 15-19 whose investigation is ongoing.

Some counties update their figures later in the afternoon. We will update the table below when new information becomes available.

Here is a look at the case counts in the region:

County Positives Negatives Deaths Buffalo 8 1,008 2 Crawford 36 2,418 0 Grant 162 5,688 13 Jackson 30 3,310 1 La Crosse 482 (+17) 12,509 0 Monroe 73 (+6) 4,615 1 Trempealeau 123 3,433 0 Vernon 38 (+1) 2,854 0 Figures in the table are provided by each individual county's health department

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: