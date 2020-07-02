Loggers prepare for home opener with safety changes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Loggers get their first chance to play at Copeland Park Friday night after months of waiting due to COVID-19.

Before fans enter the park, they'll notice a few changes to keep themselves, staff, and the players safe.

"Temperature checks of all of our staff, all of our players, and all of our fans that come to the ballpark, that’s going to be the first thing they see when they come to the front gates," said GM Ben Kapanke.

Hand sanitizer stations will also be placed around the park, and capacity has been cut in half from 3,000 seats to 1,500. Kapanke said the reduction will allow for more social distancing and comfort for fans to enjoy the game. Season ticket holders will still have their reserved seats but the rest will be general admission.

Staff will also be required to wear masks and sanitize commonly used areas like concessions or in lounge areas.

The new additions on top of the reduction in tickets have already taken a toll on revenue for the club. While some other Northwoods teams decided to pass on this season, Kapanke believes the area deserves baseball.

"It’s been a very trying process financially for us to get through this, but again, the bottom line is that we’re playing baseball," said Kapanke. "We haven’t seen live baseball in so long, so it’s going to be a lot of fun to hear that crack of the bat."

Kapanke is confident the plans and prep work they've put in to place will keep people safe while enjoying America's pastime.

The Loggers will play 24 home games this season. The first pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

To see all safety measures, visit the Loggers' website here.