Minnesota banks, credit unions, offer COVID-19 mortgage help

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State officials say 31 Minnesota financial institutions have committed themselves to provide additional mortgage-relief options to homeowners facing financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic who don’t have federally backed mortgages. Under the framework announced Thursday, the four participating banks and 27 credit unions have agreed to offer 90-day forbearance periods. Qualifying families won’t have to make lump-sum payments at the end of that period for what they owe. Instead the institutions will work with borrowers on repayment options. The institutions will freeze late fees for missed payments and won’t report late or missed payments to credit agencies.