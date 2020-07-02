Police: Indiana toll road worker struck by SUV, killed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A toll road maintenance worker has died after being struck by an SUV in northern Indiana. State police say the worker was in front of his truck about 1:50 p.m. Thursday sweeping debris from the right shoulder of the toll road in St. Joseph County when the SUV sideswiped the truck and hit him. The SUV then rolled over in a ditch. Police say emergency lights on the truck were on and that state law requires vehicles to move into an adjacent lane or slow to at least 10 miles under the speed limit when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road with lights activated.