Shipyard hiring temporary workers; mediation next week

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works plans to bring in more subcontractors to join management and existing contractors to avoid falling further behind on production during a strike. President Dirk Lesko also says the company and Machinists Union Local S6 are entering into federal mediation next week in hopes of getting back to the bargaining table. The hiring of more subcontractors is a bone of contention for striking workers and will likely infuriate the union workers. But Lesko says the company must do what it can to prevent further delays in the delivery of destroyers. He said no union workers’s jobs will be displaced by the effort. The strike that began June 22 focuses more on subcontracting, work rules and seniority than wages and benefits.