Sweltering summer weather…

Sunny and hot on Thursday…

Quiet weather meant pleasant sunshine today, though afternoon highs reached into the 80s to lower 90s. The humidity lessened a bit, but any outdoor plans induced sweat! We should see plenty of plenty of sunshine through the 4th! We could see a pop up t-shower each day, but they would be very hit or miss.

More t-storms next week…

Your 7 day forecast will feature slight to moderate chances of showers and t-storms especially after the 4th, particularly favoring later afternoons and evenings, so keep an eye on each day’s skies and forecasts.

Heat and humidity to remain…

Temperatures in the high 80s and lower 90s will continue for us through next week, and higher dew points will mean sweltering weather. Winds will mostly stay light, and that will mean even hotter feeling conditions. Heat index values will reach into the middle 90s. If you must be outdoors, slow down and stay hydrated. Sunscreen is a must. Remember you furry pet friends, too!

Pollen season continues…

Grass pollens and mold will be in the medium category this week, when rain isn’t in the picture.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden