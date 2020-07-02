Throwback Thursday: Longtime Onalaska basketball coach John Shelton and his battle with cancer

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back to one of the most dynamic coaches in the Coulee Region.

John Shelton was a no-nonsense, straight to the point, extremely driven basketball coach for Onalaska High School.

He won a lot of games and he ruffled some feathers along the way.

Then cancer came and in 2002 he battled through the best he could on and off the court.

News 19 Sports Director Scott Emerich caught up with Shelton in February of that season to reflect on basketball and life.

Shelton died three weeks after our interview at the age of 58.

He won 493 games over 27 seasons and was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association hall of fame later that year.