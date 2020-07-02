Winona Co. sees an increase in COVID cases among young people, similar to the rest of Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- Winona County is reflecting a trend in the rest of the country with younger people getting COVID-19.

Winona County Health and Human Services said Thursday that of the 38 new cases they had in June, 28 were among people between the ages of 20-39. They stated that 22 of the 28 cases were people under 25.

While the health department said in a statement Thursday that these people "generally fare well in tolerating COVID-19, they pose a significant risk to other more vulnerable individuals. If you are in this age group, please take precautions such as avoiding places when social distancing is not possible."

The Minnesota Department of Health shows on their website that the two largest groups of confirmed cases are the 20-29 and 30-39 age groups. Between the two, as of Thursday, they have 15,251 of the state's 37,210 cases.

The majority of deaths, however, fall into three older age groups: 70-79 had 280, 80-89 with 498, and 90-99 had 376. It totals 1,154 deaths.

Only a dozen deaths have occurred in the 20-39 age group according to state figures.

Minnesota has had 1,458 deaths from the virus.

State and local health officials strongly urge people of all ages to do the following:

Wear a mask when in public.

Avoid enclosed spaces with groups of people

Get tested if you have cold or flu-like symptoms

Stay six feet away from others

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds

Minnesota had 500 new cases on Thursday.

One of them was in Winona County and another was in Houston County.

It raises Winona County's total cases to 120 with 15 deaths.

Houston County now has had 25 cases of the virus.

MDH said 13 people died in the past 24 hours from the virus. Eight were in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Health officials said 32,163 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Some 630,427 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, MDH said. That's an increase of more than 13,000 from Wednesday.

Health officials reported that there are 274 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, fourteen more than yesterday, and 123 of those hospitalized are in the ICU or a drop of two from Wednesday.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea