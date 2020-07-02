Xcel Energy offers tips to lower the temperature and the energy bill

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): As meteorologists predict a hot and humid 4th of July weekend, Xcel Energy is offering some tips and tricks to manage the temperature of your home and manage your energy bill. Xcel says that home cooling can account for around half of the average summertime electric bill, and that learning some simple conservation and efficiency habits can help keep you cool and your bill low. Here's what they recommend:

• Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty, and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home

•Using ceiling fans to help circulate cool air through the home

• Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside

• Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day

• Changing air conditioning filters

• Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day

• Turning off unnecessary lighting and replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs, which use 75 to 80

percent less energy than traditional bulbs and last 15 percent longer

• Running washing machines, dishwashers and clothes dryers with full loads after the heat of the

day, which helps keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the local grid