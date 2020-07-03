Aid ship declares emergency after 6 migrants attempt suicide

ROME (AP) — A sea rescue charity says its ship declared an onboard state of emergency in the Mediterranean Sea after six rescued migrants tried to kill themselves and the distress of others put the safety of the crew and fellow passengers at risk. SOS Mediterranee said in a statement Friday that some of the 180 migrants aboard the Ocean Viking have started physical fighting among themselves or been threatening other passengers and crew members. The charity called the “concerning behavior and decline of mental health” a “direct result” of no country agreeing to let the ship dock and disembark the migrants. The migrants were rescued from the boats of people smugglers between June 25 and June 30