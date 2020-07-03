AP Interview: Barcelona mayor wants Columbus statue debate

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — While statues are being torn down in the United States, Britain and Belgium, depictions of colonial-era figures have not become a major source of protests in Spain, which once ruled over one of the largest empires in history after conquering much of the Americas. Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau is one of the few public officials who say Spain must revisit its colonial legacy — though she does not support some people’s calls to remove the city’s monument to Christopher Columbus. Instead, she tells The Associated Press that she encourages a public discussion about the Italian explorer whose landing in the Caribbean in 1492 gave birth to Spain’s overseas empire.