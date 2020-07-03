Appeals court reinstates Racine’s coronavirus ordinance

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has reinstated Racine’s coronavirus ordinance after a lower court declared it unconstitutional. The court ruled Friday that Safer Racine can remain in effect while the city’s appeal is considered. The Journal Times reports the court could still ultimately rule against the city. Mayor Cory Mason says the ordinance is critically important going into the holiday weekend and will be enforced. It limits restaurants and bars to 50% of maximum capacity. It requires retailers to follow guidelines on cleaning and social distancing. And it limits gyms to 25% of capacity or a maximum of 10 people.