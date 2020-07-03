Body pulled from pond near homeless camp in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Ramsey County deputies have recovered a man’s body from a pond near a homeless camp in Maplewood. Deputies responded Thursday evening to the pond near the Maplewood Library after a 911 caller reported finding a body there. Officers recovered the body and turned it over to the medical examiner. Deputies had gone to the same location early Tuesday after hearing that a person from the homeless camp went underwater in the pond and did not resurface. Authorities searched the pond Tuesday but could not find a body, citing murky water and dense weeds. The victim’s name has not been released.