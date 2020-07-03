Botswana investigates ‘mysterious deaths’ of 275 elephants

GABORONE, Botswana (AP) — Botswana says it is investigating a staggeringly high number of elephant carcasses _ 275 _ found in the popular Okavango Delta area of the southern African nation in recent weeks. The Department of Wildlife and National Parks says it is mobilizing human personnel and aircraft to better understand the “mysterious deaths.” Samples have been collected for analysis and anthrax has been ruled out as the cause. A conservation group calls this “one of the biggest disasters to impact elephants this century, and right in the middle of one of Africa’s top tourism destinations.”