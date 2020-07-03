California surgeon charged in $52M sober living fraud

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Beverly Hills, California, surgeon and his girlfriend have pleaded not guilty to taking part in a $52 million insurance fraud scheme that involved recruiting patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo unnecessary surgeries and other procedures. Orange County prosecutors say Dr., Randy Rosen and his girlfriend entered not guilty pleas on Thursday. Four others also are charged in the scheme, which allegedly involving hiring “body brokers” to find and pay sober living home patients to undergo unnecessary procedures that were then billed to insurers.