First coronavirus then Trump order split Indian families

NEW DELHI (AP) — When President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending applications for H-1B and other high-skilled work visas from abroad, he said it will protect jobs amid high U.S. unemployment because of the pandemic. The move has kept at least 1,000 Indians whose visas are tied to their jobs in the United States stranded in India. It has also separated family members who are suddenly unable to return to the U.S. Nasscom, a trade association in the Indian IT industry, called the order “misguided and harmful to the U.S. economy,” pointing out that Indians in the H-1B program provide critical IT support to hospitals and biotechnology companies on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus.