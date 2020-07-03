Group opposed to 5G networks targets Cyprus’ mobile antennas

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police say they believe that a small group of people who oppose 5G mobile telephone technology is responsible for separate arson attacks against four mobile telephone antenna installations in the coastal town of Limassol. The police spokesman said Friday that law enforcement authorities have agreed with telecommunication service providers to step up security measures around antenna installations including stronger fencing and more frequent police patrols. A small, but vociferous online campaign against 5G alleges that emissions from the network’s antennas pose a serious health risk and may be linked to the spread of COVID-19 by weakening the human immune system.