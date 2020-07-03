How to travel safely during the holiday weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It's Summer and that means many of us have the travel bug, especially with the 4th of July weekend.

However, we are still in the midst of a deadly pandemic. Here's what local experts recommend when it comes to traveling during COVID-19.

"It is going to be a slow year. People are cautious and rightfully so," said A.J. Frels, the executive director of the La Crosse County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Fewer visitors appear to be making their way to La Crosse during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"In April our hotels were seeing single-digit occupancy rates, and we're up into the high 20s maybe some are reporting low 30s now," Frels said.

Wisconsin's better business bureau echoing CDC recommendations to avoid traveling too far from home.

"Stay close to home, always take a mask with you and wear it in public places and pack essentials like extra food, hand sanitizer, medicine,"said Susan Bach, the Northwest Regional Director of the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau.

The La Crosse County Convention & Visitor's Bureau has some advice for people looking to still enjoy a vacation closer to home.

"Take a road trip. I mean we have the great river road that runs right through our area. It's a beautiful scenic highway. We have Apple Blossom Drive. Go take a drive through the Amish country. I mean it's beautiful there. Check out some local art," Frels suggested.

If you do opt for a more long distanced getaway right now, the BBB has this advice. "Check with state regulations in your destinations to make sure that you're aware of any kind of quarantine requirements there, and also to sign up with the local health department there," said Bach.

Also beware of scams.

"Avoid any online scams like people offering you free trips and things like that."

The La Crosse Convention & Visitor's Bureau also says fishing is a great staycation activity to do right here in La Crosse, boat or not. They say sales on fishing licenses have hit an all-time high, and recommend the activity as a good way to enjoy the outdoors and social distance.