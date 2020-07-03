Investigator says pilot impaired by fumes in Sydney crash

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A crash investigator says a seaplane pilot was impaired by carbon monoxide fumes from engine exhaust when he flew off course and crashed into a river near Sydney in 2017 with the loss of six lives. The Canadian pilot and his five British passengers died during a joy flight on New Year’s Eve when the plane flew low into a dead-end bay surrounded by steep terrain and then crashed into the Hawkesbury River. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau, the crash investigator, said autopsies revealed the pilot and two passengers had elevated levels of carbon monoxide in their bodies.