Italy slams Egypt’s stance on killing as ‘punch in the face’

ROME (AP) — The president of the lower house of Italy’s Parliament has slammed Egypt’s stance in a probe to bring to justice the torturers and killers of an Italian doctoral student who disappeared in Cairo. Chamber of Deputies President Roberto Fico told Italian state TV on Friday that lack of satisfactory cooperation from Egyptian prosecutors in solving the 2016 killing of Giulio Regeni amounted to a ’’punch in the face″ of Italy. Fico was expressing frustration that the discussions Italian prosecutors had with their Egyptian counterparts this week failed to elicit progress. Italian prosecutors have called since 2018 for Egypt to hand over five intelligence and police officials or to at least help Italy prosecute them in absentia.