La Crosse hiking trail area closed July 6-7

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is closing one of their trails next week for restoration work in the area.

Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Leah Burns said that Miller Bluff is closed July 6-7.

The city is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to restore nearly six acres of remnant bluff prairie on Miller Bluff.

She said the location provides habitat for monarch butterflies and lies within their migration corridor. It is also part of the Mississippi Flyway and provides breeding, feeding, and migratory stopover habitat for the butterflies and other species of wildlife.