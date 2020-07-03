Merkel says ‘every day counts’ in passing EU recovery fund

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pushing for a quick agreement on a recovery fund aimed at pulling the European Union out of the coronavirus recession. She argued Friday that “every day counts.” Germany took over the rotating EU presidency for six months on Wednesday. That gives it a key role in cajoling other countries to compromise on the recovery fund and the EU budget for the next seven years — ideally when EU leaders meet July 17-18 for their first in-person summit in months. Merkel told Germany’s upper house of parliament that “a lot of good will and readiness to compromise from all sides will be required.”